Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of New York Times worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

