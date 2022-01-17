Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sunrun worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $31.81 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $89.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

