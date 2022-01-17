Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MUR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.73.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE:MUR opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.