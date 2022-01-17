Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

