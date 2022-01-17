Morgan Stanley Trims Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Target Price to $213.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.31.

NYSE:TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

