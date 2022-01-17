Morgan Stanley Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $252.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.31.

NDAQ opened at $186.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

