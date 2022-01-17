Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $14.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.79 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $60.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 billion to $61.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.50 billion to $60.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

MS traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,724,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,690. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

