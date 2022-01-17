Morgan Stanley Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of MOR opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

