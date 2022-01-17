Morgan Stanley Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $294.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.48.

NYSE:MCD opened at $257.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

