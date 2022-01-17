Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 403.13 ($5.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.68. The stock has a market cap of £988.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

