Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 6,215 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 688.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Mplx by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.