Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 627.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $108.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.