Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

