Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

