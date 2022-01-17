Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.42.

MNST opened at $89.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

