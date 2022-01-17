Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,208.01

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,208.01 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,211.68 ($16.45), with a volume of 179036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($16.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,372.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,392.85. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

