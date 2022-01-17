Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $4.61 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $490.88 or 0.01162218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $21,851.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00359068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.