Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report $120.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.16 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 951,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,136. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,479 shares of company stock worth $1,093,451. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.