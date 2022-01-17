Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

