Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 279.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 115.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $5.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.77. The company had a trading volume of 619,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,120. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day moving average is $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.