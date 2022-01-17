Mizuho Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after buying an additional 648,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,570,000 after buying an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

