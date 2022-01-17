Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVSY remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Minerva has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Get Minerva alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.