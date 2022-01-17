MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Cap of $75.19 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.19 million and $149,226.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.96 or 0.00016312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,810,066 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

