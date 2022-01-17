Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HIE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 124,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

