Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $1,037,827.50 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MAA opened at $215.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average of $198.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.72 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.