MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective cut by Truist from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

