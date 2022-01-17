MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

NYSE MFV opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $7.18.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

