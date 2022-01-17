Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Up 111.7% in December

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of MXC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 19,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,914. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.47. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.