Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €10.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.17 ($11.55).

Several research firms have weighed in on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 traded up €0.60 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €10.80 ($12.27). 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.26. Metro has a 1 year low of €10.10 ($11.48) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.77). The company has a market cap of $32.14 million and a PE ratio of -70.13.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.