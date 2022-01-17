Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of MRCY opened at $59.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

