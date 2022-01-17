Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $43.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.20 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $177.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.60 million to $180.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.83 million, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.70. 2,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

