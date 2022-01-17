Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0047

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $188,985.95 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,820,540 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.