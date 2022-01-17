MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.11.

MEGEF stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

