Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce sales of $397.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.50 million and the highest is $407.77 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after buying an additional 772,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.