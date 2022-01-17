MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,050.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $19,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard acquired 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17.

Shares of MediaCo stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

