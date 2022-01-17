Maxcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $445,114.43 and $7.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,638.75 or 1.00063105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00096528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00322860 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.94 or 0.00426977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00151789 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.