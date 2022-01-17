Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.46% of Hologic worth $86,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

