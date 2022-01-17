Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,743 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $75,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD opened at $291.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.81 and its 200 day moving average is $286.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

