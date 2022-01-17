Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $78.41 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $78,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $22,934,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOCS opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.20 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

