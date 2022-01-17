Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $69.50 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 326,645 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.01% of Textainer Group worth $69,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

TGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

