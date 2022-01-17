Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,714 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.55% of Cincinnati Financial worth $101,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

