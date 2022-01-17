Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 2,172,671 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172,671 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Vale worth $91,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vale by 57.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

