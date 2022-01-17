Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $156.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

