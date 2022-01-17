Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.54. 1,921,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,890. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

