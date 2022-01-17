Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 922,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EPRT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 27,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

