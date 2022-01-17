Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after buying an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $52.50. 229,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,490. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.95.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.