Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $367,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 319,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.05. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,580. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $157.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

