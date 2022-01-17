Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $4.52 on Monday, hitting $163.57. 1,568,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

