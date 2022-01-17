Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in EnerSys by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 46.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENS. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. 105,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

