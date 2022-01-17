Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 367.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Atkore by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,080. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.